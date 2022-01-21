During a break from the rain Thursday afternoon, Rep. Spencer Frye and multiple Athens-Clarke commissioners spoke about redistricting at a rally in front of City Hall in opposition to the proposed map by Republican members of the Athens-area delegation to the Georgia General Assembly. Following the rally, the Mayor and Commission met virtually in a special called session to vote on Rep. Frye’s proposed commission district map.
Before speaking in favor of Rep. Frye’s proposed map, District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker led a chant, inviting the audience to join in.
“Ain’t no power like the power of the power of the people ‘cause the power of the people don’t stop,” the crowd chanted.
The redistricting process occurs every 10 years following the U.S. census. The current redistricting is based off of the 2020 census results, but local representatives have disagreed on how the lines should be redrawn.
On Dec. 14, the commission voted 7-2 to approve a version of the map created in conjunction with the Board of Elections and state Reapportionment office. However, on Nov. 18, the Athens-area delegation sent a letter to the commissioners that said that they required a unanimous vote of the map.
On Jan. 6, the four Republican members of the Athens delegation proposed a new district map for the ACC Commission. Critics say the map breaks up districts, most notably east Athens, which includes historically Black communities.
In response to the Jan. 6 map, Rep. Frye released a “compromise redistricting map,” as described in a handout given to those gathered at the rally. This map creates four majority non-white districts, keeps communities such as east Athens whole and minimizes voter displacement and retains all Commissioners in their current districts, according to the handout.
In his speech during the rally, Rep. Frye explained why the Jan. 6 map led him to create his own.
“What’s happening here is the direct, specific targeting of sitting, duly elected commissioners in our community,” Frye said.
The map proposed on Jan. 6 draws the current county commissioners for districts 3, 5 and 7 out of their districts. All three are up for reelection on Nov. 8.
While addressing a crowd that grew to almost 50 people during the rally, Mayor Kelly Girtz expressed why he supports Rep. Frye’s map.
“Representative Frye has put together a map that maintains cohesion in east Athens and Winterville, that maintains that 30 year continuity of Winterville being represented in District One. Representative Frye has put together a map that has kept [District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link’s] neighborhood from being severed in two,” Girtz said. “Maybe you want change. But let me tell you, if you want change, that change should be in your hands.”
One attendant held a sign with the words “fair maps for Athens” written across the paper. Another said “Our town, Our maps”.
Caroline Aiken, who lives in District 6, held a sign that said “restore voting rights, no taxation without representation.” Aiken expressed dissatisfaction with how the Athens delegation was handling the redistricting process.
“Restoring our voting rights is really my main concern,” Aiken said. “If they change the districts on us, to where, we were happy with the person we put in office. He’ll continue in office, he won’t be my representative and they should not be choosing my representative. I should be choosing my representative.”
Mayor Kelly Girtz, District 1 Commissioner Patrick Davenport, District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker, District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link, District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson, District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle, District 7 Commissioner Russell Edwards and District 8 Commissioner Carol Myers were all present at the rally. These seven Commissioners all voted for the Board of Elections’ map on Dec. 14.
In the special called session that followed the rally, the commission voted 8-2 to adopt Rep. Frye’s proposed map. District 4 Commissioner Allison Wright and District 10 Commissioner Mike Hamby voted against the resolution.