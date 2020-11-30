On Tuesday, Athens-based nonprofit organizations will participate in Giving Tuesday along with other nonprofits around the world.
Giving Tuesday is a "global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world,"according to its website. Anyone can get involved, either by donating money to a charity or nonprofit, volunteering or advocating for a variety of issues.
For the first time, Athens will be registered as a Giving Tuesday Community that pairs donors with local nonprofits. Instead of having to search out individual nonprofits on Giving Tuesday, prospective donors will see the whole scope of participating nonprofits in one place.
Giving Tuesday encourages charities and nonprofits to inspire monetary contributions through their websites and social networks.
In collaboration with the United Nations Foundation, Giving Tuesday started in 2012 as an initiative of New York's92nd Street Y, a community and cultural center that fosters physical and mental health. In 2019, it was made a standalone company. The concept also developed into a social media hashtag (#GivingTuesday) and branding for nonprofits who wished to join. Giving Tuesday raised nearly $503 million last year, according to Good Housekeeping.
On Dec. 1, Athens donors can see some of the participating local Giving Tuesday nonprofits on the website Pando. They can also read about the nonprofits and access their donation sites. Athens-based nonprofits wishing to participate in #GivingTuesdayAthens can register here.
GroundBreakers, a global community of civic innovators with a team in Athens, created Pando during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people connect to nonprofits across the country. They decided to spread the idea to Giving Tuesday. The organization is made up of UGA alumni and current students.
“Our goal is to support local nonprofits during this difficult time in our community. Through Pando we aim to provide a centralized platform to make giving in Athens more accessible and impactful,” said UGA alum and co-founder of GroundBreakers, Rara Reines, in a press release.
The GroundBreakers team will use the momentum of the 2020 Giving Tuesday initiative for future joint fundraising by Pando with the help of the Athens Area Community Foundation and partnering nonprofits including Athens Land Trust, U-Lead Athens and The Backpack Project.