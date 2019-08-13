Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz, ACC Commissioners and Athens residents discussed specific plans for a proposed community police advisory board on Aug. 12. The Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement originally pitched the creation of a police oversight group to city officials at an ACC Mayor and Commission meeting on April 2.
Community members see the CPAB as a way to build better relationships between local law enforcement and the Athens community, especially with the black community and other groups disproportionately impacted by the criminal justice system.
“We’re hoping that people from different parts of Athens—East Athens, Bethel Homes, Pineview—will be involved in this process and will sit at the table,” AADM President Mokah-Jasmine Johnson said.
Representatives of Athens for Everyone, Athens Immigrant Rights Coalition and Oconee Street United Methodist Church Racial Justice Task Force shared their goals for the CPAB. These local activist groups seek to create a “task force” of community members to design and pitch a CPAB plan to local officials, in a similar format as a citizens’ advisory group.
In the next few months, the task force will research different models of police oversight groups from across the country and adapt those ideas to work in Athens. Community members will be able to voice concerns and ideas at future CPAB discussion sessions and online.
“We want the police department to be reflective of community values, and we want everybody in the police department to feel as if they’re serving the community,” Girtz said.
Girtz hopes to create the permanent board by the beginning of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.