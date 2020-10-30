The Black Lives Matter vigil held in front of the University of Georgia Arch on Friday night assumed a different tone than previous demonstrations.
Somber speeches, muffled chants and the smell of burning candles replaced the usual energetic marches and large signs. Approximately 40 people gathered in support of the Black Lives Matter movement a day before Halloween and four days before Election Day.
Speakers focused on the brutality of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a corrupt Nigerian police agency, and on how those in attendance can bring about change in their community.
Zac Lundyn, a 2017 graduate of UGA, decried how some Instagram users and corporations capitalize on trends without being committed to change. He suggested volunteering at places like the Boys and Girls Club or the Thomas Lay After-School Program in Athens, which has an estimated poverty rate of nearly 30%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“I wish I could tap into this community more because I think it’s a beautiful place. It has so much heart. … Those students who are in [Clarke County] schools are going to grow up to become like you or you or you,” Lundyn said. “I used to cry in front of them because I’d be like wow, they’re really coming through this society that teaches you can work hard and live this dream. Then the system snatches it away from you and turns it into a nightmare.”
Friday’s vigil came four days after Walter Wallace, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by Philadelphia police. Wallace’s family attorney, Shaka Johnson, said Wallace, who was carrying a knife, was experiencing a mental health crisis.
The demonstrators in Athens gathered in a circle, candles in hand, and chanted the names of those affected by police brutality, including Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Jacob Blake.
Athens-Clarke County District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker began that portion of the vigil by telling the story of Timmy Patton, who was killed in 2018 by Athens police who used “poor judgement”, according to an investigation.
“Say his name,” Parker said. “Timmy Patton,” participants responded.
The vigil ended with people taking a knee in silence for about two minutes. Parker, who has studied how to protest effectively, said Friday’s vigil was a nice change of pace.
“The last protest I attended that these folks put together, there was a heavy cop presence. A lot of people got citations. There was the risk of being out in the streets,” Parker told The Red & Black after the vigil. “To put on something that’s lower stakes with regards to personal risk around protesting and the more reflective mood and tone of it was good.”
Hayes Taylor, who has attended multiple Black Lives Matter marches this fall, said he hopes there will be more demonstrations like the one on Friday. He said the format allows for a more personal and humanizing conversation.
At the end of the vigil, Taylor reminded his peers to be responsible on Halloween knowing that COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting people of color.
Both Taylor and Parker said one line from the vigil will stick with them the longest.
“Black lives matter when they’re still living, not just after they’re dead,” Parker said. “That’s something I think we forget often when we focus on stories of Black death and not stories of Black joy. That’s going to stay with me.”
