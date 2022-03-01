A crowd decked in yellow and blue gathered at the Arch for a “Stand With Ukraine” demonstration on Monday afternoon. A diverse range of Athenians came to the rally to support Ukrainians and denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions following the Thursday invasion of Ukraine.
Many in attendance carried Ukrainian flags and signs supporting the cause.
Rusty Brooks, chairman of the Board of Directors for the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation, said he’s worried about what Putin will do as he becomes more desperate to accomplish his goals.
Brooks said he doesn’t think a lot of Russians are aware of what’s going on, including the soldiers.
“A lot of the captured soldiers Ukrainians have caught, they thought they were on training exercises,” Brooks said.
Attendees passed around a megaphone and encouraged each other to speak about Russia’s attacks on the Ukrainian people and why they came to show support.
“It’s so good to see so many of y’all up here today, on the last day of Black History Month, to stand with what Martin Luther King Jr. said about fighting the evil of poverty and militarism,” District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker said. “Poverty and militarism, we are standing here today to say no to war.”
Additionally, Parker said the poor tend to be hurt the most in times of war and Ukraine’s working class will disproportionately suffer as a result of Russia’s aggression.
“We stand up here today to say that their lives will not be sacrificed for the greed and the lust for power that these global leaders allow to lead us into conflict,” Parker said.
Irina Rozofsky, an immigrant from Russia who organized the event, spoke about her experience growing up in Russia and coming to the U.S.
“It’s crazy that history’s repeating itself and it seems like it’s, you know, not just repeating but spiraling out of control and becoming even scarier,” Rozofsky said. “It’s also surreal that it’s sunny here and it's beautiful and peaceful and calm, but we can’t take it for granted.”
Karyna Hlyvynska, who came to the U.S. from Ukraine in 2016 for school, said Putin is like Hitler, launching a sudden attack on Ukraine like the Nazis did to the Soviet Union in 1941.
“They want us dead but we aren’t dying, they think the civilians are going to give up but the civilians are throwing Molotov cocktails on them,” Hlyvynska said.
Hlyvynska said the world is with Ukraine, including more conservative countries and their leaders.
“Boris Johnson supports us,” Hlyvynska said. “The Taliban told Putin that he is too much. What’s next? Is Satan going to come out of Hell and be like ‘Putin, my dude, tone this down, dammit!’”
Kelly Girtz, the mayor of Athens, said to the crowd he was not addressing them as the mayor of Athens, but as someone who lived in a military community for the first 25 years of his life.
As a child of a military service member, Girtz said he had nightmares about bombings and losing his house every night.
“Humanity, what that should mean, is that no child, no family, no individual should have to suffer the consequences of war,” Girtz said.