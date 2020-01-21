Bobby Crooks was 11 years old when his family had to move from the Linnentown neighborhood in 1966. His parents had bought their home at 167 Peabody St. in 1938.

Crooks described his home as “the community house” where people could stop in for a meal, directions or anything they needed. But one day Crooks came home from school to the “entire neighborhood crying.” When Crooks asked what was going, he received the news.

“‘We have to move. The University of Georgia is taking our house,’” Crooks said he was told.

Crooks told his story to local activists, commissioners and candidates on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on the steps of Athens-Clarke County City Hall. He and other former residents of Linnentown, a historically black neighborhood replaced by UGA dorms, rallied for “recognition and redress” of their community.

Linnentown was a “burgeoning and stable” community where African Americans built up wealth through stable employment and property ownership, according to the Linnentown Project’s website. The local urban renewal project began in the 1960s and some families were displaced to public housing facilities and other areas around Athens, the resolution said.

The event was organized by The Linnentown Project and Athens For Everyone. Attendees held signs that read “UGA needs to pay,” “Redress for Linnentown” and “Keep Linnentown alive.”

Jesse Houle, a candidate for the ACC Commission District 6 seat currently held by Jerry NeSmith, read quotes from King Jr. and led an “I believe that we will win” chant. Imani Scott-Blackwell finished the rally with another chant.

“I went down to a city hall and took back what they stole from me,” the chant said.

The Linnentown community was “physically erased” by the city of Athens and UGA, according to the release, and activists at the rally asserted the land was stolen from the residents.

The University of Georgia’s Brumby Hall, Creswell Hall and Russell Hall dormitories were built where the Linnentown community once stood, according to the Linnentown Project website. Between 1962 and 1966, the city of Athens bought out the community of around 50 black families through eminent domain, according to the resolution.

Speakers at the rally said the actions of the university and the city were part of “institutionalized white supremacy” and “white terrorism” while advocating for more than just recognition.

“We got to be paid. We got to show that we are here. We represent something,” said former Linnentown resident Geneva Johnson-Eberhart. “We are not dead. We are here.”

Two other former Linnentown residents were a part of the more than 50 people gathered at City Hall on Monday. Each told stories from their childhoods of when their families found out their properties would be possessed by the university.

The homes were demolished — some through controlled burning — as part of the University of Georgia Extension Urban Renewal Project.

Monday’s rally comes on the heels of the Linnentown Project’s introduction of a piece of local legislation to the ACC Mayor and Commission. On Jan. 9, the Project introduced the Linnentown Resolution for Recognition and Redress, which demands recognition and recompensation for residents who lost their homes from the demolition of the community, according to a press release.

The resolution demands the local government make a public statement “taking responsibility” for its role in the destruction of the community. It demands a memorial be placed on the site where Linnentown once stood, monetary compensation from the city of Athens and the creation of a “local center” on racial justice.

The resolution also demands the adoption of new policy to regulate future property acquisitions for “large public institutions” like the University System of Georgia, the release said.

The only landmark recognizing Linnentown’s history is a historical marker placed where the Jeruel Academy, a school for black youth, once stood within the neighborhood, according to the Linnentown Project.

Five commissioners currently support the resolution as it is written, according to according to Joseph Carter, Project Coordinator for the Linnentown Project. District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker helped develop the legislation and is joined by District 1 Commissioner Patrick Davenport, District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link, District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson and District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton.

Denson and Link attended the rally and spoke on behalf of Linnentown and its residents while expressing their support for the resolution. District 7 Commissioner Russell Edwards also attended and spoke at the rally, and was pressured by attending activists on whether or not he supported the resolution as it is written, which he does not.

“I disagree with those today that argued that the University of Georgia is a white supremacist, terrorist organization. The resolution contains some of that same language. I support the intent of the resolution. We might get more people behind it if it was better drafted.” Edwards said in an email statement Monday evening.

Edwards’ answer was met with strong displeasure from the attendees, with one yelling out, “You are white, you don’t get an opinion,” before chants of “support the resolution” rang out from the entire crowd.

According to the press release, the Linnentown Project wants the resolution to be added to the Mayor and Commission's March voting meeting.