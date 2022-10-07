The death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman detained by Iran’s morality police in September, has led to protests around the world. On Tuesday afternoon, over 30 people gathered by the Arch in downtown Athens to show their support for the women of Iran.
“We all are here today to fight for our country and show that we are with them even if we are not in Iran,” said Aiyana Mozaffar, a 23-year-old Iran native.
Mozaffar said she moved to Athens from Iran in late August to pursue a master’s degree in engineering at the University of Georgia and attended the rally Tuesday to fight for human rights.
“I think the story here is not our hijab,” Mozaffar said. “Men, women, no difference. We all want our freedom.”
Amini was arrested in Iran’s capital by Tehran's Guidance Patrol, also known as the morality police, for supposedly violating hijab rules. Amini died in custody on Sept. 16. What began as protests led by women in Iran has since transformed into a global movement in just over two weeks.
“As far as I can remember, in a country like that, it is unprecedented for women under a lot of restraints to make such a move, and stand against injustice,” said Seyed Vaezi, a 33-year-old Iran native and doctoral student at UGA.
Nill Rezaei, a 31-year-old woman and UGA doctoral student from Iran, wants the world to listen to the people of Iran’s stories, not what Iran’s government is sharing. From speaking to fellow students during class time to using hashtags and comments on social media, Rezaei takes any opportunity she can to bring awareness to what’s happening in her home country.
“I’m just desperate. I can’t do anything,” Rezaei said. “I’m just thinking about what we can do to spread the word.”