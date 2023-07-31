Volunteers from the Twin Angels Foundation and Prince Hall Mason and O.E.S hosted a back to school giveaway Sunday where they brought awareness to gun violence in Athens.
The giveaway was held at Cedar Shoals High School gymnasium where hundreds of volunteers lined tables with notebooks, clothes, backpacks and other school supplies. Families gathered on the bleachers and waited for their number to be called so their children could choose their school supplies. During the event, community organizers also took the opportunity to discourage gun violence.
The back to school giveaway supports families by providing school supplies for kids. Hundreds of students benefited from this year’s event. Executive director of the Twin Angel Foundation, Perris Hull, said that by providing students with new supplies, he hopes they can be confident going into the new year.
Shermiah Baughnm, an Athens-Clarke County mother, reflected on how this event impacts her and her children. She attended the event last year as well.
“For my children mostly this opens the door and shows them there are people out here that are listening,” Baughnm said.
This year the back to school event also brought awareness to gun violence in the Athens community. To date, there have been 257 cases of aggravated assaults, according to ACCPD transparency hub. In 2022, there were 475 cases for the year, and the last five years have averaged 431 cases a year. Families shared their experience with losing children to gun violence and its impact on the community.
“We're just asking everybody to be more aware and to put the guns down because having a gun doesn't make you a man or a woman.” Linda Taylor with Prince Hall Mason appealed. “Settle your issues by talking and just stop the violence altogether.”
Organizers emphasized the importance of family and community members taking active roles in preventing gun violence.
Nicole Gomez, a local parent who attended the event, echoed these sentiments and encouraged other parents to listen to their children.
“Parents need to be more active with their children. And just listen to your kids. And always be there for them no matter what,” Gomez said.
District 5 Commissioner Dexter Fisher attended the event to show his continued efforts towards ending gun violence in Athens. Dexter emphasized ACC’s role in solving gun violence.
“As a government we should be leading the way to really help our community and bring resources to help our community to cut down on some of the violence,” Fisher said.