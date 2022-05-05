Athens residents gathered at City Hall Wednesday night for an emergency rally opposing a leaked draft of a majority opinion by the Supreme Court threatening to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The draft, written by Justice Samuel Alito, was published by Politico on Monday and calls Roe an “egregious wrong from the start.” The draft opinion also threatens Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a 1992 case that reaffirmed Roe.
Attendees chanted and carried signs as organizers introduced speakers and led chants.
Vanisha Kudumuri, co-founder of the Athens Reproductive Justice Collective, said after the draft was leaked she protested in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. She told the crowd of Athenians to vote, support, educate, de-stigmatize and to join an organization to support Roe v. Wade’s continuation.
The crowd responded to the speakers with chants of “stand up, fight back” as they circled the downtown area. Onlookers cheered and drivers honked.
Following the march, other female organizers spoke to the crowd. Co-chair of the Athens Area Democratic Socialists of America, Erin Stacer, called abortion-rights health care, self-care and community care while PSL and Students for Socialism student Zayna Alsiro shared that abortion is 14 times safer than childbirth.
UGA student Isa Davis expressed her frustration with the decision.
“I think as a woman, I’m just pissed off. We’ve had freedoms for 50 years,” Davis said. “It’s been an institution for a long time.”
If Roe v. Wade is overturned in this case, it would be the up to the states to legislate abortions. According to NPR, 20 states are likely to ban abortion. Thirteen states have trigger bans, which would make abortion immediately illegal following the official ruling. Anti-abortion laws also disproportionately impact women of color and abortion-rights supporters say banning legal abortion would only lead to unsafe abortions.
District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker closed out the program by talking about their own abortion.
“Frankly, Roe is the floor, Roe is the floor. We need free abortion on demand,” Parker said.
The event’s organizers emphasized their desire to continue to protest since the decision of the case is supposed to be announced in the coming months.