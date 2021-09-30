In 2019, six officer-involved shootings led to activists demanding greater oversight over the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. In the summer of 2020, ACCPD used tear gas to disperse anti-police brutality protesters. On Sept. 23, the county’s Government Operations Committee voted to send the full mayor and commission an ordinance that would create a civilian oversight board of the police department.
The board would investigate complaints of violations of department procedures, including discrimination, use of excessive force, abuse of authority and more, according to the ordinance proposal. The members of the board would then make recommendations regarding policies and procedures, according to the ordinance.
The nine voting members of the board would be appointed by majority vote of the commission. There would also be four non-voting members: the county attorney, the ACCPD chief, the Clarke County sheriff and a member of the county commission. Any resident of ACC may apply to serve on the board, according to the ordinance.
The idea was first proposed to the commission by the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement in April 2019. In August, AADM co-founder Mokah Jasmine Johnson published a column in The Red & Black criticizing the committee for not passing the ordinance to the commission prior to the June 30 deadline set by Mayor Kelly Girtz.
“This was a truly nonpartisan, community-driven effort to improve policing in the Athens area,” Johnson wrote in the column.
The ordinance was passed along after the commission’s Sept. 21 agenda setting meeting, which means it could be added as new business to the Oct. 5 voting meeting.