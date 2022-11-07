Early voting ended Friday, Nov. 4, as registered voters had the chance to cast their early ballots for eighteen days. According to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Georgia voters set an “all-time midterm early turnout record.”
As of December 2021, there were 7,004,034 active voters in Georgia, according to the Secretary of State’s office website. Of these voters, 2,504,956 submitted their vote by the end of early voting, with 2,288,889 voters going in person and 216,067 people sending in absentee ballots.
The Secretary of State’s office said the turnout “shattered” the set goal of 2.5 million ballots.
Georgia Votes reported that Clarke County had 72,724 active voters in December 2021. Today, there are at least 81,851. As of the final day of early voting, 25,362 Athenians had been to the polls. This number makes up 31% of registered voters, according to Georgia Votes.
Of these voters, 22,154 voted in person. Compared to the 2018 numbers, 52.3% of these individuals also voted early in the previous midterm election. Georgia Votes rated Clarke County as the 7th most Democratic county with the 19th largest population out of the 159 counties in the state, according to the Athens-Clarke County government.
231,063 people voted across the state on Friday, which is a 6% increase from the last day of early voting in the 2020 presidential cycle. 1,890,364 Georgians voted early in 2018, the last midterm election.
These were not the only records that were broken. According to the Secretary of State's website, on Oct. 17, the first day of early voting, 143,077 ballots were counted. This is an increase from the approximately 70,000 votes cast on the same day in 2018.
On Sunday, Oct. 23, after the first week of early voting came to an end, a 211% increase in ballots cast was found when compared to polling during the same time in 2018.
While early voting is over, Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8 and there will be 24 precincts open across Athens-Clarke County. All locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on that day.