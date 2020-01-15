A married couple from Athens-Clarke County was sentenced to a combined total of more than 34 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine through the United States Postal Service, according to a Jan. 10 U.S. Department of Justice news release.
Amy Berg, 46, and Joshua Woodey, 39, were sentenced to federal prison with no parole on Jan. 8 for trafficking meth using USPS. Berg was sentenced to 210 months in prison and Woodey to 235 months, both for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to the release.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service received a tip in March 2018 that a package Berg was mailing contained meth. Investigators found 42 grams of methamphetamine and 16 grams of heroin in the package, according to the release. Another package sent by Berg was searched in Sept. 2018 and was found to contain three grams of meth.
In Sept. 2018, police searched the couple’s home in Athens and discovered meth, heroin, marijuana and five other illegal substances, according to the release. Officers also found guns, ammunition, a marijuana grow room and sheets detailing drug transactions.
“The Postal Service has no interest in being the unwitting accomplice to anyone using the U.S. Mail to distribute illegal drugs or other harmful substances,” said David M. McGinnis, U.S. Postal Inspector in Charge of the Charlotte Division. “I fully commend the hard work and countless hours put forth by all the law enforcement agencies.”
