Access to the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse will be limited from Feb. 15-17 so that the facility can be treated for bed bugs, according to a social media post from the Athens Clarke-County Unified Government.
The post said Superior Court Chief Judge Eric Norris signed a judicial emergency order to cancel jury trials and hearings, suspend many judicial activities and limit access to the courthouse to temporary protective orders, filings and emergency issues.
Courthouse manager Blaine Williams has closed workstations for non-judicial offices, according to the post.
The social media post said the ACC Central Services Department reached out to an “on-call pest control company for a full assessment.”Once the presence of bed bugs was confirmed, the Central Services and Human Resources departments recommended temporary closure so that the necessary multi-day treatment could be completed.
Bed bugs were found on only three levels, but the entire courthouse was closed because the recommended treatment involves treating the entire facility, the post said.
Tentatively, the courthouse will reopen Monday, Feb. 20. Additional entry measures may be required once the building is reopened, according to ACCGov.
The post said the source of the bed bugs is not known.