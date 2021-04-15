Last week, Athens-Clarke County saw about the same rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases compared to the week before.
From April 8-14, ACC reported 86 new confirmed cases, compared to 85 from April 1-7, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate decreased slightly to 4.1% on April 14 compared to 4.5% on April 7. The World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins University recommend that communities try to maintain a positivity rate of 5% or lower.
From April 8-14, ACC reported two confirmed COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 140 since the start of the pandemic.
According to the DPH, the ACC seven-day daily case average has increased slightly from 12.1 for the week of April 1-7 to 12.3 for the week of April 8-14.
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — showed a decline last week. On April 14, there were 30 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, compared to the 44 on April 7.
Statewide, the weekly rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased.
Georgia reported 10,782 confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week of April 8-14, an increase from 9,076 last week. According to the DPH, the seven-day daily case average increased to 1,540.3 on April 8-14 compared to 1,296.6 the week before. The number of confirmed deaths increased slightly — Georgia recorded 249 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths from April 8-14 compared to the 224 deaths on April 1-7.
According to the Geospatial Information Office, the number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state slightly increased from about 1,154 on April 7 to 1,171 on April 14.
In addition, about 1,022 cases of the B.1.1.7. COVID-19 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom, have been found in the state as of April 10. 34 cases of the B.1.351 mutation, which was first discovered in South Africa, have been cumulatively found in the state. Additionally, three cases of the P.1. COVID-19 variant, which was found originally in Brazil, has been found in the state.
According to the DPH, Georgia has administered a total of 4,948,242 vaccines. Of these, about 3,217,998 have been the first dose. According to 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Georgia has a total population of about 10,617,423.
In total, about 18% of all residents in Georgia have been fully vaccinated, and 31% have received at least one vaccine dose.
Use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been paused by the recommendation of the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after blood clots were found in six women who had received the vaccine, out of 6.9 million Americans who had received it. An investigation is ongoing.
Nationwide, more vaccines are being administered than COVID-19 cases confirmed.
All Georgians ages 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, March 25.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, endorsed double masking amid the more contagious COVID-19 mutations found in the U.S, which have been found to be 30-70% more transmissible to others than the initial strain. Double-masking has shown to block over 92% of potentially infectious particles from spreading to others, according to a study done by the CDC.
The CDC has also released guidelines for vaccinated individuals to still try their best to follow social distancing, wear masks and frequently wash hands even if they have been vaccinated.