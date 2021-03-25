Last week, Athens-Clarke County saw a decrease in the rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases compared to the week before.
From March 18-24, ACC reported 77 new confirmed cases, compared to 102 from March 11-17, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate decreased to 3% on March 24 compared to 4.3% on March 17. The World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins University recommend that communities try to maintain a positivity rate of 5% or lower.
From March 18-24, ACC reported three confirmed COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 129 since the start of the pandemic.
According to the DPH, the ACC seven-day daily case average has decreased from 14.6 for the week of March 11-17 to 11 for the week of March 18-24.
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — showed a slight decline last week. On March 24, there were 46 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, compared to the 52 on March 17.
Statewide, the weekly rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased.
Georgia reported 11,459 confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week of March 18-24, slightly up from 10,600 last week. According to the DPH, the seven-day daily case average increased to 1,637 on March 18-24 compared to 1,514.3 the week before. The number of confirmed deaths decreased — Georgia recorded 264 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths from March 18-24 compared to the 305 deaths on March 11-17.
According to the Geospatial Information Office, the number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state slightly decreased from about 1,284 on March 17 to 1,213 on March 24.
In addition, about 351 cases of the B.1.1.7. COVID-19 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom, have been cumulatively found in the state as of March 23. 15 cases of the B.1.351 mutation, which was first discovered in South Africa, have been cumulatively found in the state. Additionally, one case of the P.1. COVID-19 variant, which was found originally in Brazil, has been found in the state.
According to the DPH, Georgia has administered a total of 3,210,902 vaccines. Of these, about 2,056,273 have been the first dose and 1,154,629 have been the second dose. According to 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Georgia has a total population of about 10,617,423.
About 2,099,400 Moderna vaccines and 1,910,415 Pfizer vaccines have been shipped to Georgia along with 105,900 Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Both the vaccine shipment and administration have increased from last week. Additionally, more people are getting vaccinated than people contracting the virus themselves.
In total, about 78% of all vaccines shipped to Georgia have been administered.
ACC has administered 51,909 vaccines cumulatively, and of those, 32,570 are the first dose and 19,339 are the second dose. From March 18-21, ACC administered 2,909 vaccinations compared to 6,724 from March 11-17. According to 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Athens has a total population of about 127,000.
Nationwide, more vaccines are being administered than COVID-19 cases confirmed.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Tuesday that all Georgians ages 16 and older will be available for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Thursday, March 25.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, endorsed double masking amid the more contagious COVID-19 mutations found in the U.S, which have been found to be 30-70% more transmissible to others than the initial strain. Double-masking has shown to block over 92% of potentially infectious particles from spreading to others, according to a study done by the CDC.
The CDC has also released guidelines for vaccinated individuals to still try their best to follow social distancing, wearing masks and frequently washing hands even if they have been vaccinated.