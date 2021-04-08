Last week, Athens-Clarke County saw an increase in the rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases compared to the week before.
From April 1-7, ACC reported 84 new confirmed cases, compared to 76 from March 25-31, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate increased slightly to 4.5% on April 7 compared to 4.4% on March 31. The World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins University recommend that communities try to maintain a positivity rate of 5% or lower.
From April 1-7, ACC reported three confirmed COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 138 since the start of the pandemic.
According to the DPH, the ACC seven-day daily case average has increased from 10.9 for the week of March 25-31 to 12 for the week of April 1-7.
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — showed a slight decline last week. On April 7, there were 44 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, compared to the 48 on March 31.
Statewide, the weekly rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has decreased.
Georgia reported 9,233 confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week of April 1-7, slightly down from 10,567 last week. According to the DPH, the seven-day daily case average decreased to 1,319 on April 1-7 compared to 1,509.6 the week before. The number of confirmed deaths decreased significantly — Georgia recorded 224 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths from April 1-7 compared to the 354 deaths on March 25-31.
According to the Geospatial Information Office, the number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state decreased from about 1,204 on March 31 to 1,154 on April 7.
In addition, about 597 cases of the B.1.1.7. COVID-19 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom, have been cumulatively found in the state as of April 6. 22 cases of the B.1.351 mutation, which was first discovered in South Africa, have been cumulatively found in the state. Additionally, one case of the P.1. COVID-19 variant, which was found originally in Brazil, has been found in the state.
According to the DPH, Georgia has administered a total of 4,351,344 vaccines. Of these, about 2,877,027 have been the first dose, and 1,550,575 have been the second dose. According to 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Georgia has a total population of about 10,617,423.
About 2,596,600 Moderna vaccines and 2,598,375 Pfizer vaccines have been shipped to Georgia along with 245,800 Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Both the vaccine shipment and administration have increased from last week. Additionally, more people are getting vaccinated than people contracting the virus themselves.
In total, about 15% of all residents in Georgia have been fully vaccinated, and 28% have received at least one vaccine dose.
Nationwide, more vaccines are being administered than COVID-19 cases confirmed
All Georgians ages 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, March 25.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, endorsed double masking amid the more contagious COVID-19 mutations found in the U.S, which have been found to be 30-70% more transmissible to others than the initial strain. Double-masking has shown to block over 92% of potentially infectious particles from spreading to others, according to a study conducted by the CDC.
The CDC has also released guidelines for vaccinated individuals to still try their best to follow social distancing, wear masks and frequently wash hands even if they have been vaccinated.