A sewer line broke near the corner of Terrell Drive and Duncan Springs Road on Jan. 26, and permanent repairs are expected to be complete by Tuesday afternoon, Athens-Clarke County Public Information Officer Jeff Montgomery said in an email.
ACC crews responded to the problem on Sunday afternoon and worked through the night to ensure the sewer water does not enter state waters, Montgomery said in the email.
In the email, Montgomery said residents in the area can continue to safely use water in their homes.
“Even if a sewer line break affected a river or stream (this did not), the water goes through a treatment process before reaching homes. The concern in such a case would mainly be personal contact with the water in the stream/river, which is why signs or other information is posted in those events,” Montgomery said in the email. “Any concern about public use of our water system — no matter what the cause — would immediately be communicated to residents.”
Montgomery said the sewer line break has not interrupted the water or sewer service to the residents. He said the property owners remain "cooperative and understanding" concerning site access for the repairs.
