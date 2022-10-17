The Athens-Clarke County Police Department was notified on Oct. 14 of the death of a cyclist hospitalized from an accident that occurred on Prince Avenue in September, according to an ACCPD release.
The cyclist was 68 years old and a resident of Athens. He collided with a SUV on the evening of Sept. 22 as he was attempting to cross Prince Avenue. They were both traveling east, with the SUV in the inside lane, according to the release.
The driver reported no injuries, and the cyclist was transported to EMS with visible injuries. ACCPD was notified that he died as a result of injuries sustained from the crash.
This incident marks the ninth fatal motor vehicle crash of 2022 in Athens-Clarke County, the release said.