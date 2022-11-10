Karen Amaya, a detention officer with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested for engaging in an inappropriate relationship with an incarcerated person at the Athens-Clarke County Jail, according to a press release from the CCSO.
Amaya was charged with violation of oath under office and surrendered herself at 5:25 p.m. on Nov. 9. She was also terminated from her position, per requirements of the CCSO’s personnel policy.
Amaya was hired as a detention officer on March 9, 2021 and received her state certification as a jailer on April 22. Pending investigation, she was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 12 and was served with notice of pending termination on Nov. 7, according to the release.
“The Sheriffs Office has a sworn duty to uphold the law,” said Sheriff John Q. Williams. “The trust of the public we serve is critical to that mission. I will not tolerate conduct that damages that trust.”