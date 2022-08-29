Athens-Clarke County District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker announced their resignation on Twitter Monday morning, effective Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to a tweet from Parker.
This decision was driven by a recent meeting in which a small group of people in the local government met to discuss prospective policy and identify loopholes real estate developers could exploit to decrease access to affordable housing, Parker said.
“We all feel it, but many are scared to say it: the Mayor & Commission are elected, but it’s money that governs. Housing cartels buy up whole blocks of Black neighborhoods-- as JW York has done in East Athens-- while families scramble in the face of eviction,” Parker said.
Parker cited the University of Georgia’s billion dollar endowment, the University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents and the wages of many campus workers. Parker said the same is true for corporate chains who pay workers “pennies” and insurance companies who dictate the level of care people can receive.
Parker said that at all levels, it is the masses of organized people who change the arc of history toward justice.
Parker thanked many community members, including several of their M&C colleagues they have stood alongside in “a struggle for a fairer community.”
“Most of all I thank Hattie Whitehead, Fred Smith, Broderick Flanigan, Mokah Johnson, Erin Stacer, Briana Bivens, Tommy, my partner Paul & all the organizers who made our victories possible. There are thousands more, too many to name, who have lent their support, critique, expertise and resources, and to whom my credit is due,” Parker said.
Parker ended the Twitter thread by reminding people that though it may look different, they will still be with them and need thousands more to come in and join the fight against the wealthy’s control over politics.
“The story of my life is a story of service, but stories are often broken into chapters. I close this chapter with peace, pride and hope at the prospect of a new chapter of focused service to growing that movement,” Parker said.