There was hardly an empty seat in the courtroom on the morning of Friday, Feb. 28, as graduates of the Athens-Clarke County DUI Treatment Court and members of the community gathered to witness the recognition of the court as a National Academy Court.
The ACC DUI Treatment Court is one of four courts selected by the National Center for DWI Courts and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It is the only court selected on five consecutive occasions.
According to their website, the mission of the Athens court is to improve public safety in Athens while saving lives and families through their program based on support, supervision and accountability. National Academy Courts are identified as “exemplary DWI courts,” according to the NCDC website. These courts host foundational trainings, participate in research and media and “serve as a national model for DWI courts.”
Lee Rushton, coordinator for the ACC DUI Treatment Court, said they have about 70 participants in the program at a time with a graduation rate of 53%. Participants stay under the supervision of the court for at least 14 months or until their probation expires, at which point they can continue to seek counseling through local agencies. This accounts for many of the people who do not officially graduate from the program.
“Athens has prioritized people’s well-being. It has fostered an environment for people to seek stability and reach their full potential,” said Judge Charles Auslander, presiding judge of the Athens court, during his closing remarks at the ceremony.
Mayor Kelly Girtz echoed this sentiment in his welcome address.
“It makes explicit that people who come through the court are human beings with human needs,” said Girtz.
One of the attendees, Laura McCoy, a 36-year-old Athens local who graduated from the program in 2018, said the treatment program changed her life. McCoy is in long-term recovery and works with the organization People Living in Recovery to help others with their recovery process.
“Prison is not recovery. This gives you the opportunity to be a member of society,” said McCoy, who spent 21 years in and out of prison before entering the program.
Judge Sara Doyle, the presiding judge on the Georgia Court of Appeals, congratulated the ACC DUI Treatment court and the Athens community in her keynote speech.
According to Doyle and ACC’s website, the ACC DUI Treatment Court was the first DUI court in Georgia, under Judge Kent Lawrence in 2001. There are now 156 accountability courts across Georgia.
The ceremony hit a more sentimental tone when James Eberspacher, director of the NCDC, teared up while talking about the treatment court graduation ceremony of seven individuals he attended the night before.
Auslander recognized Judge Lawrence as well as the many groups and individuals that make the work done by the court possible.
“This is not a court award. Recovery does not occur in the courtroom, it occurs in the community … It would not occur if we did not have all of you in this room today. This is a community award,” said Auslander.
