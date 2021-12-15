On the afternoon of Dec. 9, the Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services received reports of a possible fire at the Dunkin’ on Prince Avenue.
At 1:21 p.m., ACCFES received notification regarding a possible structure fire at 771 Prince Ave., and a unit present in the area arrived minutes later, according to a Facebook post from ACCFES.
“Our crews were in the area and were able to arrive at the scene within two minutes of the time we received that initial alarm,” said Nate Moss, captain of the ACCFES.
In the initial report, the building owner said there was a possible structure fire and visible smoke, but was unsure if it was coming from the Dunkin’ or not. Once it was realized that Dunkin’ was the source of the smoke, 911 was quickly called, Moss said.
The crew rapidly began extinguishing the fire on the exterior wall of the building and confirmed everyone had evacuated, before entering the building, quickly extinguishing any visible flames, according to the ACCFES Facebook post.
The fire came from a utility chase in the interior and exterior walls, described by Moss as being a structure similar to that of a chimney. He said the fire was first noticed at the lower part of the structure’s exterior, which had smoke and flames.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but seems to be accidental in nature and was confined to the kitchen area and the utility chase, according to the ACCFES Facebook post.
Due to the structure of the utility chase, some smoke and flames had spread upward, leading the crews to cut holes in the interior and exterior of the building to ensure there were no remaining flames previously out of their view, Moss said.
Moss explained that the location of the fire and measures taken to ensure it hadn’t spread impacted the building itself due to the nature of what was damaged.
“I believe the business owner was already intending to remodel, or is intending to remodel now, because of the damage,” Moss said. “They may take this as an opportunity just to completely renovate.”
ACCFES was present at the scene for over an hour, spending most of that time ensuring the people involved were stabilized. There were no injuries reported and all employees evacuated at the ACCFES time of arrival, Moss said.