Precincts will open Friday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. for the last day of early voting in Clarke County before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to the Athens-Clarke County Government website.
On Thursday, Nov. 3, ACC Elections Office is open with new extended hours until 7 p.m. for early voting. Remaining precincts — the Athens-Clarke County Library, Miriam Moore Community Center, ACC Extension, ACC Tennis Center, Winterville Train Depot, Lyndon House Arts Center and the University of Georgia Tate Student Center — will close at 5 p.m., the website said.
On Election Day, all polling locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Voters can find their registered precinct by visiting the ‘My Voter Page’ on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website, checking their voter registration card or calling the elections office at 706-613-3150, the website said.