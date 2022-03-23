On May 24, Athens residents will be welcomed back to the polls to vote for Mayor and on a referendum to renew TSPLOST. On Nov. 8, residents will vote for Board of Commission districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 as well as Board of Education members 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9.
This election follows a redistricting process where many Athens residents experienced a change in representation, both for the Athens commission and on the state level.
Here’s who will be on the ballot:
May 24
Mayor
Kelly Girtz (Incumbent)
Mara Zuniga
Pearl Hall
Fred Moorman
Mykeisha Ross
Bennie Coleman, III
State Representative, District 120
Houston Gaines (Incumbent)
Mokah Jasmine Johnson
State Representative, District 121
Marcus Wiedower (Incumbent)
Jeff Auerbach
State Representative, District 122
Spencer Frye (Incumbent)
State Representative, District 124
Kat Howkins
Trey Rhodes
State Senator, District 46
Bill Cowsert (Incumbent)
Andrew Ferguson
State Senator, District 47
Frank Ginn (Incumbent)
Charlie Chase
Conolus Scott, Jr.
Ross Harvin
TSPLOST
Nov. 8
Commission, District 1
Patrick Davenport (Incumbent)
Audrey Hughes
Commission, District 3
Tiffany Taylor
Asia Thomas
Commission, District 5
Dexter Fisher
Matt Pulver
Jared Bailey
Commission, District 7
Allen Jones
John Culpepper
Commission, District 9
Ovita Thornton
Board of Education, District 1
Heidi Hensley
James Alexander
Board of Education, District 3
Linda Davis (Incumbent)
Board of Education, District 5
Tim Denson
Bernard Anderson
Board of Education, District 7
Lakeisha Gantt (Incumbent)
Board of Education, District 9
Elder Johnson, IV
Mark Evans
Solicitor General
Will Fleenor
Soil & Water Conservation
Ray Rozier