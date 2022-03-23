210105_ks_Runoff_19.jpg

The Clarke Central High School polling location continues past sunset. Voters made their way to the polls to vote for the U.S. Senate runoff on Jan. 5, 2021, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)

On May 24, Athens residents will be welcomed back to the polls to vote for Mayor and on a referendum to renew TSPLOST. On Nov. 8, residents will vote for Board of Commission districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 as well as Board of Education members 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9.

This election follows a redistricting process where many Athens residents experienced a change in representation, both for the Athens commission and on the state level.

Here’s who will be on the ballot:

 

May 24

 

Mayor

Kelly Girtz (Incumbent)

Mara Zuniga

Pearl Hall

Fred Moorman

Mykeisha Ross

Bennie Coleman, III

State Representative, District 120

Houston Gaines (Incumbent)

Mokah Jasmine Johnson

State Representative, District 121

Marcus Wiedower (Incumbent)

Jeff Auerbach

State Representative, District 122

Spencer Frye (Incumbent)

State Representative, District 124

Kat Howkins

Trey Rhodes

State Senator, District 46

Bill Cowsert (Incumbent)

Andrew Ferguson

State Senator, District 47

Frank Ginn (Incumbent)

Charlie Chase

Conolus Scott, Jr.

Ross Harvin

TSPLOST

Nov. 8

Commission, District 1

Patrick Davenport (Incumbent)

Audrey Hughes

Commission, District 3

Tiffany Taylor

Asia Thomas

Commission, District 5

Dexter Fisher

Matt Pulver

Jared Bailey

Commission, District 7

Allen Jones

John Culpepper

 

Commission, District 9

Ovita Thornton

Board of Education, District 1

Heidi Hensley

James Alexander

Board of Education, District 3

Linda Davis (Incumbent)

Board of Education, District 5

Tim Denson

Bernard Anderson

Board of Education, District 7

Lakeisha Gantt (Incumbent)

Board of Education, District 9

Elder Johnson, IV

Mark Evans

Solicitor General

Will Fleenor

Soil & Water Conservation

Ray Rozier

 

