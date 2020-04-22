Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order allowing certain Georgia businesses to reopen and resume minimum basic operations on April 24 during a press conference on Monday.
The order permits gyms and fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, hair and nail salons, barber shops, estheticians, massage therapy studio and schools of cosmetology, hair, esthetics, nail care and barbering to reopen under proper sanitation and social distancing measures. Restaurant dining rooms, theaters and private social clubs can reopen on April 27.
It is ultimately up to business owners to decide whether or not their establishments reopen. The Red & Black has compiled a list of Athens business’ reactions to the order:
Ciné
Pulaski Heights BBQ
M3 Yoga
Fitness @ Five
Pageboy Salon
View this post on Instagram
At this time we’ve decided to stay closed until May. For the health and safety of our staff and client's we do not feel like now is the appropriate time to resume business. We will be back with further updates as we know more and hope to see you all again very soon! #athensga #haircanwait
Heirloom Cafe & Fresh Market
Nails So Dep
Pain & Wonder Tattoo and Piercing Studio
Tranquility Massage and Wellness
Athens Center for Massage Therapy
The Expat
Chops and Hops
View this post on Instagram
Shelter in place, day 1,497 ... and Watkinsville, we are so ready to see your smiling faces in the #restaurant again — AND show y’all what we’ve been up to behind the scenes! 🙌🏻 That being said ... it’s our goal to feed y’all in the safest manner possible, which right now is #curbsidepickup and #delivery. We are so appreciative of how welcoming you’ve been with these new ways to dine and we ask for your patience as we continue to monitor guidance from the experts on COVID-19! We will post additional updates and reopening plans/service changes as they become available. 🖤 Stay well, fam! We love y’all. #chopsandhops #chopswatkinsville #watkinsvillega #downtownwatkinsville #mainstreetwatkinsville #steakhouse #eatlocal #drinklocal #supportsmallbusiness #flattenthecurve #staywell #safetyfirst
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.