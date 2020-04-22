COVID-19 City Hall

Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order allowing certain Georgia businesses to reopen on April 24. 

 Zakk Greene/Staff

Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order allowing certain Georgia businesses to reopen and resume minimum basic operations on April 24 during a press conference on Monday. 

The order permits gyms and fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, hair and nail salons, barber shops, estheticians, massage therapy studio and schools of cosmetology, hair, esthetics, nail care and barbering to reopen under proper sanitation and social distancing measures. Restaurant dining rooms, theaters and private social clubs can reopen on April 27.

It is ultimately up to business owners to decide whether or not their establishments reopen. The Red & Black has compiled a list of Athens business reactions to the order:

Ciné

Pulaski Heights BBQ

The safety of our staff and customers is of utmost importance.

M3 Yoga

Fitness @ Five

Pageboy Salon

Heirloom Cafe & Fresh Market

Nails So Dep

Pain & Wonder Tattoo and Piercing Studio

Tranquility Massage and Wellness

Athens Center for Massage Therapy

The Expat

Chops and Hops

Shelter in place, day 1,497 ... and Watkinsville, we are so ready to see your smiling faces in the #restaurant again — AND show y’all what we’ve been up to behind the scenes! 🙌🏻 That being said ... it’s our goal to feed y’all in the safest manner possible, which right now is #curbsidepickup and #delivery. We are so appreciative of how welcoming you’ve been with these new ways to dine and we ask for your patience as we continue to monitor guidance from the experts on COVID-19! We will post additional updates and reopening plans/service changes as they become available. 🖤 Stay well, fam! We love y’all. #chopsandhops #chopswatkinsville #watkinsvillega #downtownwatkinsville #mainstreetwatkinsville #steakhouse #eatlocal #drinklocal #supportsmallbusiness #flattenthecurve #staywell #safetyfirst

