The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections voted to expand early voting hours at three locations during a special called session on Wednesday, according to a release from the BOE. The hours will be in effect during the final week of early voting leading up to the general election.
The elections office, Miriam Moore Community Center and Lyndon House Arts Center will have their hours extended as follows: