Athens-Clarke County is still experiencing power outages and roadway damage following Thursday night’s thunderstorms, said Jody Thompson, public information officer with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
ACCPD is still responding to fallen trees and other debris in roadways, Thompson said. They have responded to about 60 calls since the storms began. ACC Public Works is clearing roads and ACCPD is blocking off roads as needed.
Many households in the area lost power, though Thompson was unable to provide a specific number of how many were affected and how many households have had power restored. According to Georgia Power, around 13,000 customers in the area were affected. Georgia Power estimates that many Athens residents should have power restored before Saturday.
Thompson said she was not aware of any reported injuries from the storm.