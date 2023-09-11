Heath Richardson, a junior entertainment and media studies major at the University of Georgia, has been taking prescribed Adderall since his senior year of high school. It’s critical to managing his Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, otherwise known as ADHD.
However, Richardson hasn’t been able to get a refill of Adderall for two months now.
“It sucks because it helps me a lot,” Richardson said.
On Oct. 12, 2022, the Food and Drug Administration announced that there was a nationwide shortage of Adderall on the market due to a “manufacturing delay experienced by one drug maker” combined with “record-high prescription rates,” according to a statement by the FDA on Aug. 1, 2023. A large multitude of students in need of stimulants coupled with the lack of Adderall available nationwide has led to a crippling shortage in Athens.
Throughout Dipak Patel’s time as a pharmacist in Athens for over 20 years and his last five at Athens Pharmacy, he has never seen an Adderall shortage that has lasted as long as this. He believes that the high multitude of demand from students has inflated the effects of the shortage in Athens.
“It’s everywhere, but around Athens or in Athens, it is a little bit higher than other places because of the students,” Patel said.
Jeff Pierce, a pharmacist at the Ingles Pharmacy in Madison, Georgia, also believes that the concentrated volume of people trying to access Adderall in a localized area is a factor in the local debacle.
Pierce said there are more than 30,000 students in Athens, including at UGA and other public and private schools in addition to the rest of the population that takes Adderall.
“I’ve seen [people] as young as four years old taking this medication,” Pierce said.
This nationwide shortage of Adderall led Richardson to begin “rationing” out his medication to make it last longer by taking it every two days instead of twice daily, which is what his doctor recommends. This leads to the medication working less efficiently than it should.
The Walgreens located on Barnett Shoals is Richardson’s go-to pharmacy to refill his medication, but lately it’s been hard for the pharmacists to give Richardson a straight answer about when Adderall will be back in stock.
“Every time I go, they tell me ‘in a couple of days, we're getting a shipment, it should be here.’ Then, I go back in a couple of days, and they're still like: ‘Oh, out,’” Richardson said.
The unreliability of this pharmacy left Richardson to explore other methods to fill his prescription, including sending the prescription to other pharmacies in the area, which were also out of stock. Eventually, there was no other option than to travel two hours back to his hometown of Calhoun, Georgia, to refill his prescription when necessary.
J.D. Miller, an off-campus master’s student at UGA studying data science and the president of the Sports Statistic Club, has been taking Adderall for eight years and can relate to Richardson’s obstacles. Miller told his doctor that his usual Kroger pharmacy in Buford was unable to fill his prescriptions.
“My doctor started giving me paper prescriptions to be able to shop around the different pharmacies,” Miller said.
Miller found support within a GroupMe called “UGA ADHD Support Group.” Students in the group have ADHD and can provide advice and other assistance to their peers. Lately, the support group has discussed the shortage and bonded over the shared experience of not being able to fill prescriptions.
“It's been nice to know that it's not just me affected,” Miller said.
After weeks of traveling from pharmacy to pharmacy, Miller finally was able to find a stable supply of Adderall to sustain himself in Buford, Georgia.
The UGA Health Center has strived to overcome the obstacles that the shortage has presented, including placing out-of-stock medications on auto-ship backorder and notifying students who have been waiting, working with experts to suggest alternative in-stock medications and more.
Pierce theorizes that the regulations of accessibility to Adderall will be difficult to change due to it being a schedule two drug, which is defined by the Drug Enforcement Administration as a drug with “high potential for abuse.”
“As far as being able to dispense this, this is the most strict kind of prescription,” Pierce said. “I don’t know how it could be even more restricted.”
Many people who are in need of stimulants have the option to ask their doctor to change their prescription to a similar medication while Adderall is on backorder at various pharmacies, but according to Patel, the new medication may not work the same, the dosage may be off or it may create a new shortage of the replacement medication.
“It’s just a domino effect,” Patel said.
In order to resolve this issue, the FDA plans to keep the public informed by posting information about the shortage and a list of current manufacturers and product strengths that are available.
Miller was forced to dip into his “surplus” of Adderall that he had set aside for when he was on breaks and weekends throughout the school year, which was a similar tactic that Richardson had chosen to use to navigate the Adderall shortage, leading to unprecedented side effects.
Both students have begun to struggle with taking an exponentially smaller dosage than they need. Richardson has a difficult time with sleeping when he is off of Adderall, and Miller has begun to struggle with the other side effects of not taking his prescription.
Miller said his ADHD “mimics depression” — he finds himself extremely unmotivated to do anything and becomes overwhelmed by his to-do list to the point of shutting down. Additionally, Miller said that his compulsions are no longer as manageable off of his medication, causing him to gain weight from impulsively eating.
“I’m just a completely different person when I’m off my meds,” Miller said.