The air was filled with celebration at Athens-Clarke County Fire Station #1 Friday morning as firefighters and city officials gathered for the signing of the Firefighters Mediation Act, a recently-passed act granting Athens firefighters collective bargaining rights. The act marks a major victory for local firefighters, who have already created a chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters union known as Local 2795.
Despite already being unionized, the firefighters still lacked power because Athens-Clarke County has never adopted Title 25, a state code allowing firefighters collective bargaining rights. The Firefighters Mediation Act amended local statutes by adding Title 25, allowing firefighters to appoint a union representative to negotiate wages, hours, pathways to promotions and other conditions of employment with the ACC Manager’s Office.
While the act has already been passed into law, the signing ceremony served as a way for firefighters and their allies to celebrate the victory, said Emily Alger, an Athens firefighter and president of Local 2795.
“I’m very proud of the work our members have done, I’m proud of our fire chief trusting in us,” Alger said. “[Firefighters and the city] couldn’t really communicate before this.”
The ceremony itself was short, with ACC Mayor Kelly Girtz meeting with firefighters between two parked fire trucks outside the station. He addressed the assembled crowd, praising the union’s advocacy and dedication to their cause.
“I appreciate your engagement, obviously you all have been stalwart advocates,” Girtz said. “Never say stop, keep going and I appreciate the great engagement.”
After Girtz’s remarks, Alger held a copy of the legislation that the mayor then signed to a round of applause.