The Athens commissioners voted in favor of the Firefighters Mediation Act, an ordinance that will allow firefighters to appoint a union representative to negotiate terms of their employment, during a voting session Tuesday night. The vote marks a major victory for the union, which initially brought the act before the commissioners six months ago.

The act was passed through a 9-1 vote with all commissioners voting in favor of the act except for District 4 Commissioner Allison Wright.

Effective immediately, Athens firefighters have the right to collectively bargain with their employer, ACC city manager Blaine Williams and other members of Athens management, to negotiate wages, hours, pathways to promotion and other terms of their employment. Before they can begin the collective bargaining process, Athens firefighters will need to appoint an organization through majority vote to be their representative in these negotiations.

Members of The Professional Firefighters of Athens Clarke County, International Association of Firefighters Local 2795, have voiced firefighters’ concerns which include high vacancy rates, pay scale and promotion disparities, excess overtime and other occupational hazards.

Firefighters will have to wait until the next fiscal year to approve any monetary changes since the act was passed after the current budget cycle. However, the union hopes to begin offering free HAZMAT training and other benefits to the department immediately.

“Our members just right there at the meetings seem to have a little bit of a morale boost and already feel like there's potential for some hope and improvement in the future,” Tory Fatjo, IAFF District Field Service Representative, said. “So obviously, we're very elated about the results of the meeting and appreciate the time of the citizens, and the community that came out. And obviously the commissioners that we've met with multiple times. So we're very happy with the results.”

District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle, who played a large role in drafting the act and placing it on the commission’s agenda, is hopeful that the Firefighters Mediation Act is just the beginning of a regional labor movement that will bring more equity to employees.

"Tonight's passage of Title 25 for our IAFF Local 2795 was a win for our community's firefighters; for all ACC employees, especially those on the front lines of public safety; and for the labor movement more broadly across the state and the South," Houle said in a text message to The Red & Black.

During the public input segment of the meeting, firefighters and members of the community spoke in favor of passing local legislation so that firefighters can utilize Title 25 of Georgia’s Public Safety Code, which grants collective bargaining rights exclusively to firefighters.

One speaker asked the commissioners to amend the ordinance so that it did not offer collective bargaining rights to all ACC employees. District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thronton echoed this concern and said she would only support the act if it the last two clauses were cut.

Houle had already motioned to pass the legislation and was reluctant to cut the clauses. Houle said that in the “spirit of compromise” they were willing to amend the last two clauses to include more specific language to exclude other departments from collective bargaining rights.

Nine of the ten commissioners voted to approve the amendment and pass the ordinance. The tenth commissioner, Wright, did not vote in favor. She said she would not support the act because she believed it would be “divisive” by boosting morale for the fire department and not others. She also worried it would have an adverse effect on the ACC government.

One cause of concern for many firefighters is the current vacancy rate in the department, a result of the job’s innately hazardous nature. As a wife of a firefighter who served the department for 20 years, Athens resident Kelly Claas shared an anecdote about a time when her husband was injured in a fire and learned at the hospital that he had cut his radial artery.

“The vascular surgeon said he would have bled out in 30 minutes if it wasn't for the quick actions of the firefighters that took care of him until the ambulance arrived,” Claas said. “Eleven years ago, the fire department was appropriately staffed — the trucks were running with the appropriate number of people on them. There were extra individuals in the yard, and they were the ones that held his arm so tight to help control the bleeding. If that accident happened now, I might be standing before you with a drastically different result because there aren't extra individuals in the yard to help as needed.”

Recruitment is one the resources the union hopes to provide the Athens Fire Department through their networks in more diverse cities. IAFF representatives believe they can bring in more diverse ranks.

