Jeremy Williams, an Athens-Clarke County firefighter of over 23 years, took his place behind the podium to provide public input during the commission’s special called session on Dec. 6, 2022.
Williams, who represented the local Professional Firefighters of Athens-Clarke County union —Local 2795 — expressed concerns that the ACC Fire Department was understaffed and undercompensated, resulting in burn out and excessive turnover rates.
Williams warned the mayor and assembled commissioners that this was a public safety hazard, and the best solution was to adopt the Firefighter’s Mediation Act, an ordinance that would allow union representatives to collectively bargain with ACC to negotiate wages, hours and other employment details.
“There is a misconception in the county that we have an open-door policy for the fire department to bring concerns to management. Many of you have said, ‘Why don’t you come to us with your concerns?’ In reality that is not the practice that works,” Williams said.
A need for change
The unionization of the movement also stems from the intense working conditions, which is paired with a salary of around $38,317 following initial recruitment, jumping to $46,208 after training, according to the ACC job opportunities page.
“We very much believe that this job isn’t just a job, it’s a career,” Monica Weeks, deputy director of strategic campaigns of the International Association of Fire Fighters, said. “I don’t think a lot of people realize that a lot more of the firefighter role has really become more of a health care role.”
Weeks advocates for career firefighters and believes that each and every firefighter should be able to “have a livable wage, have benefits, good health care and to be able to retire with dignity.”
Weeks’ father was in a union and she said she understands the vital role they play in collective bargaining for workers’ rights.
“People who understand and come from unions or have felt the impact of unions feel very strongly about them,” Weeks said. “When we had a higher unionization density, we saw there was less income inequality.”
Three months and a session later, the commission is still unable to reach a consensus on whether to accept or kill the ordinance.
The act has proven controversial. Some commissioners are eager to pass the ordinance, while others are wary of empowering a union before considering alternative solutions to meet the fire department’s needs.
At the May 9 work session, commissioners hope to resolve any lingering questions after witnessing two presentations: one from the Manager’s Office on a forthcoming employee outreach plan and one from the firefighters’ union that will detail their requests and allow commissioners to ask questions. The commission will vote on the act at the June 6 meeting.
One reason commissioners are hesitant to move forward with the act is because the ordinance would appear to favor the ACC Fire Department over others such as the Athens-Clarke County Police Department or Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.
However, Emily Thompson, an ACC firefighter of 12 years and president of Local 2795, reminded the commissioners that Title 25 in Georgia’s code specifically allows firefighters to select a union by majority vote to represent their interests and negotiate terms of their employment.
“Firefighters are asking for Title 25 because it exists in Georgia State Statue, and we are taking advantage of it,” Thompson said at the April 4 meeting. “I would ask my fellow colleagues in other departments, ‘Would you not do the same if you had the opportunity?’”
The act would amend ACC statutes by adopting Title 25 into its Public Safety code.
District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle eagerly voiced their support for the ordinance at the April 4 work session; however, they qualified that support, emphasizing that while the act would allow collective bargaining, it would not permit striking.
“Striking is disallowed within Title 25, so we’re really just talking about bringing our workers to the table for a conversation, empowering employees to participate in the democratic process in more aspects of their life including employment and that includes being able to negotiate the realities of their job that costs money,” Houle said.
But Houle expressed hope that the ordinance would be a step towards addressing communication barriers between ACC and the union.
While District 2 Commissioner Melissa Link echoed Houle’s support, District 5 Commissioner Dexter Fisher was still unsure that the ordinance would be the best way forward and motioned to table it until June 6, so that he could gather additional information from the presentations.
“I need to know how much they get paid in comparison to Cobb County and other municipalities of similar size,” Fisher said. “I'd like to know what their turnover rate [is] compared to other agencies and the state's turnover rate. I'd like to know if they got adequate equipment, or if they've got adequate training.”
Although District 7 Commissioner John Culpepper voiced strong support for firefighters and stressed his commitment to finding solutions to address their needs, he did not directly endorse the act.
“It doesn't have anything to do with recognizing the union or anything like that,” Culpepper said. “It has to do with — whether it's the fire department or any department — we need to listen to their needs and address them. It's just like any employer needs to listen to the needs of their employees and make sure they're addressed.”
A larger, local issue
Members of Local 2795 like Williams believe time is running out for the county to improve employment conditions in the Fire Department, and all delays put public safety at risk.
“Our fire department is burning, and we’re asking you to help put it out,” Williams said at the work session on April 4.
Broderick Flanigan, a local Athens community organizer who is the board chair of the Economic Justice Coalition, said he is “inspired” a great deal by the rise in public sentiment surrounding unions and the action taken by the recently-formed Brewing Union of Georgia and Local 2795.
With this inspiration comes some level of skepticism, however. In the Athens metro area, workers make 16% less than the average American per hour, according to the most recent U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics from 2021.
According to the Census Bureau data from the same year, nearly 30% of all individuals within the county live in poverty. This is over twice the national average of 14.4%, as reported by the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University.
“I see a lot of disparity between the haves and have nots…When I see inequity, or when I see disproportionality and how it affects people, it just breaks my heart in a lot of ways,” Flanigan said.
Culpepper said he believes that the issue is bigger than the county, and speaks to a larger national issue of labor shortages.
“The vacancies that they have in the fire department are not unique to any other department in the county or any company in the United States right now,” Culpepper said. “There is a labor shortage in any employment industry … Soit's something that every employer in every company has got to do is to be competitive, and be able to recruit and retain the right staff.”
For Thompson, the matter is as simple as trusting firefighters to do their jobs and trusting that they know what they need to do their jobs.
“At the end of the day, your vote comes down to whether you believe workers deserve a right to advocate for themselves in a field of which you all hired us to be experts,” Thompson said at the April 4 meeting.