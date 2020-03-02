Athens-Clarke County firefighters found an unconscious man on a bed after forcing entry into an apartment at 501 Summerbrook Circle around 10:30 p.m. on March 1, according to an Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services Department press release.

Food had burned on the stove and caught the cabinets above the stove on fire. The sprinkler above the stove had extinguished the fire. According to the release, the stove was on when firefighters arrived.

Water was flowing through the bottom of the front door of the apartment and smoke had filled the residence when firefighters arrived on scene, according to the release. They knocked on the apartment door but received no answer, so they forced entry into the apartment.

Inside, the firefighters encountered heavy smoke and saw a sprinkler actively flowing water. They brought the unconscious man out of the apartment for medical treatment. No other people were located in the apartment, according to the release.

In the release, the department cited the diligence of the firefighters and the fire detection and prevention measures in place at the residence as the reason for the positive outcome. A fire alarm activation notified firefighters of the fire.

The department encourages everyone in the Athens community to make sure that all of the fire protection systems in their homes and businesses are properly maintained and tested according to manufacturer recommendations, according to the release.