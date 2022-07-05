The Star-Spangled Classic firework show hosted by the Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department on July 2 at the Athens-Ben Epps Airport was shortened after a member of the fireworks crew sustained an injury, according to a statement from the department in an email to The Red & Black.
The individual was released from the hospital a few hours after the incident, according to the statement.
“The Leisure Services Department values the safety of the public and follows safety protocols established with other Athens-Clarke County Unified Government departments for large community events,” wrote the department. “These safety measures are in place to help provide a quick response to situations and include on-site emergency response teams.”
In a post on Instagram, the ACCLSD wrote they apologized that the firework show “was not up to the high standard” set for the community and that next year's show “will be bigger and better than ever”.