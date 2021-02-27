The Athens First African Methodist Episcopal Church community has been strong since its founding. Although COVID-19 has made building community difficult, the church has continued to find new ways to strengthen its relationships.
Carl Britton, the president of the history ministry, said the church had always had a big community since its founding in 1866. It was originally named Pierce Chapel. In its early years, the church congregation was made up of over 250 descendants of enslaved people and was led by a white minister.
The church was renamed in 1915 to First African Methodist Episcopal Church. Britton said what inspired him most about the history of the church was the drive that people had to get the church running.
“You know they didn't have much but of what they had, they shared it with God, and that has been an inspiration to me,” Britton said.
Alicia Leverett, the church administrative assistance, said the community continues to persevere, and the pandemic has made the congregation maintain more of a member-to-member contact, checking in on each other throughout the week, instead of waiting until Sunday.
Leverett said the elderly community has been impacted the most by COVID-19. She said the older members are missing Sunday fellowship, which is the only time they may be seeing other people. The congregation is doing virtual weekly check-ins to see how they can assist these members.
First AME Church continues to hold services in person and online. Leverett said they have also continued giving back to the Athens community by servicing their food bank every Thursday and working with Bigger Vision, which is a homeless shelter in Athens. Leverett said First AME Church also donates anything the shelter might need.
“We're trying to be as we are a very community minded church,” Leverett said. “In other words, we have been blessed, and we wish to be a blessing.”
Devaury Beverly, a junior music education major, has worked at First AME Church as the assistant director of music since 2019. He said the church has been a blessing to him throughout the time he has worked there.
Beverly said Rev. B.A. Hart has continually been there for him, whether it be taking him out to eat or simply giving him a call to check up on him. He said the fellowship of the church has been the biggest impact for him.
“What has inspired me most about my church community is the hospitality that is present in the church,” Beverly said. “They're always checking up on you — they're always asking if you need something and especially now that we're kind of in the midst of a pandemic.”
Beverly said when the pandemic hit, he struggled to get back onto his feet. He said Leverett would help him by setting aside canned foods and goods so he would always have food during this time.
“It's just like little acts like that, little acts of kindness, just to show that they're always thinking about me,” Beverly said.
Beverly said even at the beginning of the pandemic the church kept getting services out to their members. He said they live streamed and uploaded sermons to YouTube and their website, but the doors are now open to the community.