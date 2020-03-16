The Athens-Clarke County government has announced the closure of all of its "department and office non-essential workstations” Monday, according to a press release. These closures were announced in response to concerns of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Essentially, [closed workstations] means all non-emergency staff (who may have a variety of workstations from desks to vehicles) don’t report in and we don’t provide non-emergency services,” said Jeff Montgomery, ACC public information officer, in an email.

Non-emergency staff will not come in to work, the release said. However, services such as “public safety, emergency response, certain judicial functions, trash collection and water and sewer services” will continue during these closures.

The local government will continue to develop “continuity of operations planning” after Monday to provide services while limiting public interaction and implementing social distancing to contain the spread of COVID-19, according to the release.

The release also encourages citizens to call or contact local government offices online instead of visiting an office to inquire about services.

There are three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clarke County as of noon Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Georgia has a total of 121 COVID-19 confirmed cases.