The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission will consider declaring a local emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic at an emergency special-called meeting Monday at 5 p.m.

If adopted, the declaration of a local emergency would prohibit all public gatherings of 50 or more people and create a curfew between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m starting Tuesday and ending April 7. Under the curfew times, it would be unlawful for any person to travel, loiter or stroll in public places within ACC with exceptions.

Exceptions to the curfew would include traveling to procure food or medicine or seek medical care, to or from a place of lawful work, to or from “an activity involving the exercise of First Amendment rights of free speech, freedom of assembly, or free exercise of religion,” through ACC, or on an “emergency errand.”

In a news release, ACC encouraged citizens to watch a livestream of the meeting on its website, its YouTube channel, Facebook page or ACTV cable channel 180 due to concerns with social distancing. The meeting agenda still includes a time slot for public input. Residents can submit comments through an online form that can be read into the record.

There are three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in ACC as of noon Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.