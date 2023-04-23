The Athens-Clarke County Unified Government will host two public meetings to share research findings related to potential environmental concerns in the Dunlap Road and Pittard Road areas, according to the ACCGov website.
The Dunlap Road meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 25 at 6:00 PM at Billups Grove Baptist Church and the Pittard Road meeting will take place on Thursday, April 27 at 6:00 PM at New Grove Baptist Church at, the website said.
The separate meetings will discuss the findings and recommendations for the specific areas, which were initially shared with the ACC Mayor and Commission at their work session on April 11. The findings for Dunlap Road and Pittard Road are available online.
In June 2021, the Commission allocated funding to investigate potential environmental concerns in the areas surrounding the roads, the website said.
Environmental attorney Rebecca Davis with Seyfarth Shaw LLP will present the findings and recommendations, while ACCGov staff will be present to answer questions, according to the website. Information on the Environmental Protection Agency’s programs will be available at both meetings, and the director for their environmental justice program for Region 4 will be at the April 25 meeting.
The Dunlap Road area includes the Municipal Solid Waste Landfill and the Pittard Road area includes land that housed a former privately-operated manufacturing plant, according to the website.