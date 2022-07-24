Since the COVID-19 pandemic, national supply chain issues have impacted the supply of products in Athens grocery stores and made it hard for shoppers to find necessities. On top of that, national grocery prices have seen a significant rise in the last year and local Athenians see this issue first-hand through everyday shopping, getting gas and buying groceries.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service, the consumer price index, which is the variation of prices in consumer goods, has seen an increase of 11.9% since May 2021.
Many Athenians now have to find other outlets to shop at other than the typical national chain supermarkets, which can have notably higher prices.
Emily Kelman, a regular Walmart shopper, has found herself and her family using up everything she already has before she goes shopping to make the most of what she already has at home. “We usually try to eat until we can’t put any more meals together,” Kelman said.
An essential item she noticed coinciding with the rising prices is eggs. Kelman explained that they used to be $1.50 for a dozen at Walmart but are now nearing $4 per dozen. She has also had to make sacrifices in giving up her favorite brands, such as choosing to buy the cheaper, store-bought version of Totino’s Pizza Rolls.
“You have to think a lot more and plan a lot more when you're shopping these days, your needs become your wants,” Kelman said.
At stores like Aldi, a privately-owned European based grocery store known for its cheaper discount prices, employee Colton Sandell has noticed an influx of customers and a general increase in business recently.
However, Sandell said that Aldi’s prices are also going up as well, so the more that customers come to Aldi, the more they realize the prices there are also increasing, just like everywhere else.
“A lot of people are coming in expecting the discount prices, but a lot of them are the same as other places,” Sandell said.
As Athens consumers shop around to find the best deals and budget prices, local Athens grocery stores try to find the best deals for their customers. Local stores like Daily Groceries Co-op have also seen an increase in the foods they buy.
Shelley Ruth, the general manager at Daily Groceries, runs the financial side of the store and sees the changes in prices every day, and tries to source products where customers can catch the best deals.
Ruth theorized that supply chain issues stemmed from the beginning of 2017 due to tariffs being placed on imports after the presidential election, which she said caused a ripple effect to increased prices today because national product distributors had to increase their prices due to shortages.
In order to detour the national distributors and find the best deals close to home, Ruth sources products as close to Athens as possible, and works with local producers to bring their products to Daily Groceries.
Ruth noticed a big change in the workload required to watch the prices and making the adjustments to the prices at the store is a daily chore. “I can’t ever say inflation is a good thing but being able to take a breath and say okay, we’re gonna refocus and get back to basics,” Ruth said.
Shopping locally and supporting Athens-based stores is the best thing shoppers can do to combat rising prices, Ruth said. Ruth works with local farmers to negotiate prices and start conversations between sources to support organically grown produce bought for a fair price.
“I think the shift, getting back to the basics of focusing on locally grown food, is healthier, it’s better for the environment and it’s better for the local economy,” Ruth said.