The Athens Area Habitat for Humanity will dedicate completed transitional shelter homes on Dec. 15 during an open house event with refreshments and a blessing of the finished project, according to a press release from the Athens Area Habitat for Humanity.
The temporary and transitional housing units were completed by the Athens Area Habitat as a collaborative effort with Family Promise of Athens, an organization that helps families in the Athens area experiencing or at risk of homelessness, according to the release.
Athens Area Habitat purchased, restored and renovated the multi-family units with financial assistance from Family Promise and other contributors.
“The housing units restored and renovated by Athens Area Habitat will serve as refuges, not just for one family, but for many in the coming years whose lives will be transformed with the assistance of Family Promise, who will subsidize the rents,” the release said.
Other contributors to the housing units include the Ladies’ Charity Skeet Classic, Publix Super Markets Charities, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, the First Presbyterian Church of Athens, Emmanuel Episcopal Church and the Georgia Power Foundation. According to the release, the churches and local groups provided the project with volunteers to help with the renovations.
The Dec. 15 event will celebrate the completion of this project. It is open to the public and according to the release, those interested in attending can contact Charles Smith, the Athens Area Habitat for Humanity’s vice president of operations at charles@athenshabitat.com.