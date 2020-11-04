This year, Athens-Clarke County had “an immaculate election,” said Charlotte Sosebee, director of elections. Voters got in and out of precincts quickly and there were no major malfunctions with equipment or electricity, she said.
Sosebee said the coronavirus pandemic was an unforeseen challenge, but everyone involved in the election, including poll workers, voters and the Board of Elections, helped them run smoothly.
As some counties in Georgia still have not been able to report their complete ballot counts, Athens reported its vote counts, including 18,614 absentee ballots, just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. Although the election results have not yet been certified by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, Sosebee said the ACC’s numbers were official.
Sosebee said under Georgia law, ACC was able to begin processing its absentee ballots early. It had tabulated 75% of them by Election Day, which helped the county get its results in quickly. The county reported vote numbers in three updates Tuesday evening.
Nearly half of the 51,536 total ballots were cast during early voting, said Lisa McGlaun, an elections assistant. Only 9,111 people voted on Election Day, she said, which resulted in short wait times at polling places Tuesday.
For the next election, Sosebee said she hopes to see higher voter turnout (this year’s was around 67%) and more space for the elections. The county had enough staff members, many of whom were younger than in past years because of older workers’ risk of severe complications from COVID-19. Sosebee hopes to have just as many workers next year, along with larger polling places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.