Bigger Vision Homeless Shelter temporarily closed for maintenance on Aug. 25 and will resume normal operations on Sept. 8.
2019 marks the first year the shelter has operated its Emergency Shelter Program during the summer, which normally runs from mid-October to mid-April.
With the extra stress of operating 351 days out of the year, the infrastructure was in need of updates, the shelter’s executive director Andrew Wilkin said.
The shelter will renovate its main room, strip and wax all of the floors, repaint the walls in the bedrooms and remove some of the bookshelves attached to the walls, Wilkin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.