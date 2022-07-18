The heat in Athens this summer has been “no joke,” said Stacey Sexton, a local woman who is currently experiencing homelessness.
Many people would agree with Sexton’s sentiment — the heat can make spending almost any amount of time outside feel unbearable. In Athens, the heat sometimes poses more danger than just discomfort. Spending time outside in high temperatures can cause heat stroke or heat exhaustion, which can be deadly.
When the Georgia Department of Public Health issues a heat advisory, one of its first pieces of advice is to limit time outside — something that is more feasible for some people than others.
Unhoused people might have a harder time finding a place to cool off during the day than others. As a result, many homelessness service providers in the area have adjusted their operations for the summer months.
A new place to cool off
Bigger Vision of Athens, a community shelter north of downtown, services people who come to its doors with food, drinks and other necessities. It typically operates as an overnight emergency shelter, where people can call in at 4 p.m. to reserve a bed and then come to the shelter for a meal, shower and place to sleep.
Bigger Vision goes “above and beyond” and really cares about the people it serves, taking the time to work one on one with guests, Sexton said. The shelter recently started opening during the afternoon as a cooling center for people to escape the heat.
“We're usually not open much during the day, and we really don't have much in the way of staff, but we wanted to see if we can use the building as sort of a cooling center for a few hours in the day,” said Steven Mason, the executive director of Bigger Vision.
Now, on days when there are heat advisories, 15 people can stay in the shelter’s lobby area to escape the heat, Mason said. Yet, right when the shelter was preparing to open as a cooling center in June, its HVAC system began to fail. Bigger Vision needed $19,000 to replace the HVAC unit.
Ultimately, the shelter received $5,100 from the North Georgia United Methodist Housing and Homeless Council and $8,000 from The Newland Family Foundation, as well as other donations from community organizations and individual donors.
Once enough money was raised for a new HVAC system, Jones Mechanical Contractors worked to install the new air conditioning system. The technicians stayed overtime installing the system, working past 8 p.m. so shelter guests wouldn’t have to sleep without air conditioning, wrote Bigger Vision development manager Ryan Hersh in a press release about the community’s support in the wake of the HVAC failure.
“We were trying to decide if we should close for the night or if we should open. But, their technicians decided that rather than [leave without finishing the installation], they would stay working until nine o'clock at night, from when they were originally going to leave at 4 p.m.,” Mason said. “But they stayed until 9 p.m. to get that working so that it was cool upstairs for the guests.”
Now the shelter’s air conditioning is running smoothly and the daytime cooling center is open for guests, but Mason said only a handful of people have stopped by in the daytime so far. He said he hopes the word will get out so more people may be able to take advantage of the AC soon.
Other ways to beat the heat
Other homelessness service providers have also adjusted operations due to the heat. John Morris serves as the vice chair for the Athens Homeless Coalition and works at Advantage Behavioral Health Systems, which provides behavioral health care for people experiencing mental health problems and substance abuse. Advantage has a program called THRIVE, which houses its housing and homeless support services.
The street outreach team, which Morris leads, aims to meet people where they are. During the warmer weather, the team has had to adjust their approach to outreach.
“It's hot. There's never an easy solution when it's this hot outside. And we certainly cannot meet the need that is out there for every single person to help them sit in cold AC and have cold water and be all comfortable all the time. But we try to do what we can,” Morris said.
One quick change the THRIVE street outreach team implemented during the heat waves in June was using refillable gallon jugs of ice water on outreach trips. This method has helped stretch the team’s budget, as buying plastic water bottles can get expensive quickly, Morris said. This method is also better for the environment, as the team can refill bottles clients have on hand.
One question Morris was asked frequently during the hotter weather was where people can go to escape the heat. In addition to Bigger Vision, other day service centers like Sparrow’s Nest and the day center at Advantage can be places to cool off.
The library is also an accessible place where people can cool off while reading or using a computer, he said. Sexton said she enjoys visiting the public pools where she can go for a swim on hot days.
One thing community members can do to help people experiencing homelessness is keeping water bottles, Gatorades or even drink mix packets in their car, Morris said. Drink mix packets are a heavily requested item, and Morris suggested looking for something in between “the vitamin ones” and the Kool-Aid mixes — “a happy medium of [drink mixes] with electrolytes that also tastes good.”
Other ways to assist people experiencing homelessness include donating time or resources to different shelters, which are often looking for volunteers or donations of water bottles, food items and other necessities. According to Morris, one of the best ways to make a difference is through forming a connection.
“I always remind folks that the best way to help someone is just get to know them, be their friend, spend some time with them, follow up with them, ask them how you can help them. I believe that through relationships, real positive outcomes can happen,” Morris said.