More than nine years after the Brown vs. Board of Education decision ruled the segregation of schools as unconstitutional, Athens-Clarke County officially began the desegregation of their school district on Sept. 2, 1963.
“There were guns everywhere you looked,” Bonnie Hampton, one of the five students to integrate Clarke County Schools, said. “There were officers with guns that were standing there. There were parents behind them that were calling us names and saying things.”
Wilucia Green, Marjorie Green, Agnes Green, Bonnie Hampton and Scott Michael Killian became the first Black students to enroll in Athens High School, Clarke County Junior High School and Chase Street Elementary School, previously all-white schools.
The Athens branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) sponsored a panel of the first five Black students to enter Clarke County schools to celebrate 60 years of integration.
Wilucia Green attended Athens High and Industrial School, which was later renamed to Burney-Harris High School, before transferring to Athens High her junior year. Wilucia Green’s younger sister, Marjorie Green, transferred to Clarke County Junior High from North Athens Elementary for seventh grade and followed in her sister’s footsteps, graduating from Athens High in 1969.
Agnes Green left West Broad Street Elementary School to attend Clarke County Junior High for one year before returning to the still segregated Lyons Middle School. Agnes Green graduated from Burney-Harris High School in 1969.
Hampton also left West Broad Street Elementary for Clarke County Junior High and graduated from Athens High in 1969. Killian transferred to Chase Street Elementary from West Broad Street Elementary for his third grade year.
Sunday’s event honoring these students began with a prayer, which was led by Hill Chapel Baptist Church Pastor Benjamin Lett, followed by greetings from Athens ASALH President Sandy Martin, Mayor Kelly Girtz, Clarke County School District Superintendent Robbie Hooker and historian Fred Smith.
WUGA radio host Alexia Ridley acted as the panel moderator, asking the participants questions and leading discussions about their experiences. DeKalb County CEO and the first African American state representative in Georgia, Michael Thurmond, presented a speech before the panel began.
“60 years ago, these brave individuals decided to make real the promise of the U.S. Constitution, after 400 years of slavery and segregation and racism,” Thurmond said. “You don't change 400 years of history in 60 years … we celebrate these young men and women today, these adults today, by continuing to fight for the work not yet complete.”
Agnes Green was informed about the opportunity to desegregate Clarke County Junior High by her pastor who encouraged her to take part in history. During the year Agnes Green attended Clarke County Junior High, her pastor would pick her up from school with a loaded gun in the car to protect her. Agnes Green did not realize that going to school could be dangerous or that there was so much hatred in the world until integration.
“It was a very different experience growing up in a segregated time,” Green said. “You don't know hatred. Nobody judged you because of the color of your skin because in a segregated society, we all look alike.”
Hampton and Wilucia Green credited their families for the change that their participation in desegregation caused as they acted as their support systems. Hampton also expressed gratitude for her mother making her accept the opportunity to partake in this movement.
Hampton had the opportunity to meet Martin Luther King Jr. and talk to him about the effect her role in desegregation would have before entering Clarke County Junior High.
“I recall him taking my hand and … telling me that what we were doing was so important for our race,” Hampton said. “And then he asked that question: Are you afraid? And I remember telling him no — no, I wasn’t afraid.”
Hampton discussed the issues she would face every day as a student including being ignored, sitting alone and even getting asked how much she was getting paid to be at the school, to which she would reply “there’s not enough money.” Other students would also assume she was academically behind, inspiring her to prove herself.
“When you know yourself and you’re confident in yourself, all that abuse … rolls off your back,” Hampton said. “If you take that internally and take it personally, then it will break you down. It was not about to break me down.”
Throughout her experience, Hampton came to the conclusion that when it came to racism during desegregation, there were three different types of people: the ones who knew better, the ones who didn’t and the ones who went along with it.
Towards the end of the panel, Hampton said that she would be willing to go back and do it again, however, she would not want her children to be in the same situation, as it barred her from engaging in a traditional high school social experience. Agnes Green said that she would not want to be in the same situation in today’s day and age because of all the violence currently present in schools.
Wilucia Green argued that not as much change would have been accomplished if they did not put children on the front line of the civil rights movement.
“I challenge you when you see something happening and you know it's not right, when you know there's an injustice, you have to speak up,” Hampton said. “We have to instill that in our children at an early age … Don't sit and wait for someone else to do something to correct it. We can all make a difference.”