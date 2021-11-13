For the 12th year in a row, Athens’ St. Mary's Hospital has been awarded the American Heart Association's Gold-Plus Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Quality Achievement Award.
The award honors St. Mary's dedication to ensuring that stroke patients receive the best possible care based on nationally recognized, research-based recommendations.
“St. Mary’s is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to helping our patients have the best possible chance of survival and recovery after a stroke,” said Montez Carter, St. Mary’s president and CEO in a press release.
Participants in the award program apply for the prize each year by proving how their institution is devoted to providing high-quality stroke treatment. Participants not only follow treatment protocols, but they also educate patients on how to manage their health and rehabilitation once they return home.
St. Mary's Hospital was also awarded the Target: Stroke Honor Roll by the American Heart Association. To be eligible for this honor, hospitals must achieve quality standards designed to shorten the time between a patient's arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-busting medicine tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat an ischemic stroke.