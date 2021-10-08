Athens is home to an abundant population of immigrants from different backgrounds who contribute to the community, making it a diverse and colorful place.
Many immigrants, especially those who are undocumented, face challenges that threaten their ability to thrive, often putting their livelihoods in jeopardy at every turn.
In addition to often facing language and cultural barriers, U.S. legislation has a history of targeting undocumented immigrants and this extends to the state of Georgia.
The Athens Immigrant Rights Coalition was formed in 2011 in response to two state bills, HB 87 and SB 59, that implemented restrictions for undocumented immigrants. According to the AIRC website, these laws made it illegal to employ, transport or give shelter to an undocumented person.
The local fight
AIRC consists of several Athens-based groups determined to help immigrants in and around Athens, regardless of legal status. Some of these groups include Dignidad Inmigrante En Athens, U-Lead Athens, Support for Immigrant Families In Crisis and the Interfaith Sanctuary Coalition.
AIRC works year-round to provide services and resources to the Athens immigrant population, and are also responsible for events that bring awareness to the struggles and the contributions of the Latinx community, who make up a portion of the immigrant population.
One of their biggest annual events is LatinxFest, a celebration of the Latinx community organized by Dignidad Inmigrante, an immigrant rights activist group, during Hispanic Heritage Month. While it was canceled this year in Athens due to COVID-19, a smaller festival was held in Winder on Oct 2.
Kerry Steinberg, a Spanish instructor at the University of Georgia and a founding member of AIRC explained the importance of such events.
“One of the missions of the LatinxFest is to highlight the contributions of this community. Mostly we think about the economic contributions of immigrants … but we’re also gaining a lot culturally. It’s about showing their contributions in food, music and the arts,” Steinberg said.
There are many misconceptions about undocumented immigrants, Steinberg said, highlighting the myth that immigrants do not pay taxes.
“These people are working, making a living, contributing by paying taxes and then are not getting the same benefits that other people are getting,” Steinberg said.
The economic contributions of the immigrant population are undeniable. A UGA study showed $140 million in crop losses linked to a shortage of more than 5,000 farm workers after the restrictive laws were passed in 2011.
Betina Kaplan, an associate Spanish professor at UGA, is also part of AIRC.
Kaplan is the co-founder and co-director of U-Lead Athens. According to the U-Lead website, the organization is “dedicated to enabling access to higher education for immigrant students and students from immigrant families.”
“If [a student] comes to our meetings for at least one semester or one year, it is very likely that the following year they will be in college. I can say we have above 90% success.” Kaplan said.
U-Lead was founded in 2014 in response to the University System of Georgia Board of Regents passing policies 4.3.4 and 4.1.6. The policies deny undocumented students, including those with Deffered Action for Childhood Arrivals status, access to specific universities, including UGA.
For the institutions they are not barred from, they are required to pay out-of-state tuition.
“The immigrant community is probably one of the most productive in Athens at all levels as they are the hardest workers,” Kaplan said. “They are here because they have fought very strongly to be here, so they are very committed to the community. They bring all of their … traditions and their culture that enriches the community as well.”
Many of the students in this situation start work at a very young age, balancing work and studies at the same time. Kaplan said she would love to have all them in her classes at UGA because of how wonderful they are as students.
The effects of COVID-19
The undocumented community was also disproportionately affected by COVID-19, according to Kaplan.
“Not only do they have less resources to keep themselves healthy, they have not been helped in any way by the state or the national government through stimulus, unemployment and healthcare,” Kaplan said.
The Trump administration’s rule related to the “public charge” immigration policy added the use of public programs like Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to the reasons for denying an immigrant a green card. This policy caused many immigrant families to avoid seeking medical care during the pandemic out of fear of retaliation.
Additionally, much of the information about COVID-19 tests, vaccines and how to stay safe has been in English, making access to information for non-English speakers very difficult.
Because undocumented immigrants were unable to receive stimulus checks, AIRC started a fundraiser when COVID-19 hit allowing people to donate their stimulus money. The fundraiser was wildly successful, raising over $200,000 in addition to grant money and federal funding, Steinberg said.
The groups that make up AIRC are always looking for volunteers.
“We’re all volunteers. We don’t have a space. We don’t have any infrastructure or an office. It’s challenging to coordinate volunteers, but if there are any UGA students interested in volunteering, please reach out,” Steinberg said.
One opportunity for members of the Athens and UGA communities to get involved is by driving undocumented immigrants to and from important errands.
Steinberg cites undocumented immigrants’ inability to get a driver's license as one of the most pressing issues facing the community. It keeps them from getting to and from work, appointments and other necessary events.
AIRC continues to fight for the rights of Athens immigrants no matter their documentation statuses until they are afforded the same benefits as everyone else.