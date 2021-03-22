For the next 30 days, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department will issue warnings to those who are caught speeding in school zones by the county’s “school zone speed safety cameras,” according to a press release.
The registered owner of any vehicle photographed in the school zone driving over the posted speed limit will receive a warning, with no fines during the 30-day period. After the warning period, violations will carry a fine of $75 for the first offense and $125 for any subsequent offense, according to the release.
Traffic studies showed a high number of speeding vehicles in these school zones, according to the release.
“Our priority is to keep our students safe. The school zone speed cameras will encourage drivers to slow down, thereby protecting children before and after school,” Clarke County School District Superintendent Xernona Thomas said in the release.
ACC contracts with Verra Mobility, a transportation company, to administer the safety program. VM determines whether a violation occurred and reviews each warning, then forwards its findings to ACCPD “where the photographic evidence is reviewed multiple times before a citation is issued,” according to the release.