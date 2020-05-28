Formal ethics charges were filed against Western Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Eric Norris on May 12 by the Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission.
According to the charge, Norris met with Nathan Owens in his private chambers in an effort to “chastise and berate” Owens for a Facebook post Owens had made in criticism of Norris and the court system.
The charge also states Norris made it appear as though Owens was not allowed to leave and told Owens to sit when he asked for his attorney to be present.
The charge said Norris violated three rules and one canon of the state Code of Judicial Conduct and an article in the Georgia Constitution.
According to Chuck Boring, director of the JQC, the legal process in resolving these charges will involve speaking with the judge or his attorney and coming to an agreement over whether the charges should be dismissed or whether discipline should be issued.
Boring said discipline for cases in general range from censure to suspension to removal from office. He did not comment on Norris’ case.
The resolution is subject to the approval of the JQC panel and the Georgia Supreme Court, Boring said.
As it stands, Norris is required to respond to the charges within 30 days from when they were filed. However, Boring said with the current state of emergency, an extension may be given.
“He is still a sitting judge and there is nothing that has been done in this case to impact his ability to sit as a superior court judge at all,” Boring said.
