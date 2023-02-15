A Clarke County State Court jury awarded $4.36 million to a man’s estate following a trial for a medical malpractice civil lawsuit over the man’s death, which occurred during a cardiac catheterization procedure, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.
The Athens Banner-Herald reported that the verdict against the Athens Heart Center and Dr. Subodh Agrawal came after a weeklong trial presided over by Judge Charles Auslander. The award is broken down into $3.8 million for the value of life, $500,000 for pain and suffering and $63,000 for medical and funeral expenses.
The lawsuit, which was filed in 2017, was over the death of Julian Molina, an Athens businessman. According to the Banner-Herald, Molina was also well-known on the Athens music scene, having performed with groups like The Squalls, Go Van Go and Little Tigers. He did vocals and played bass guitar, drums and flute. Molina was 58 when he died during what his lawyer said is considered a “routine medical procedure.”
In cardiac catheterization, a tube is inserted into a blood vessel and reaches the heart. It is used to determine conditions, such as a blockage.
“The doctor put the catheter into his ventricle wall, which you are not supposed to do, and injected a contrast or dye into the wall and that completely undermined the wall, which led to a perforation,” Steve Lowry, a lawyer representing the Molina estate, said to the Banner-Herald.