Athens Land Trust held its annual Juneteenth Celebration at the West Broad Farmers Market on Saturday, June 19. The event drew a diverse crowd and featured live music, food and local vendors selling produce and handmade goods. It marked the first return of the event following the COVID-19 pandemic, said West Broad Farmers Market Manager Ellie Adams.
Juneteenth, sometimes known as Freedom Day, celebrates June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Texas and informed the state’s enslaved people they were free. While it has long been celebrated by Black communities across the U.S., it has recently become more widely known following nationwide protests over police brutality and racial inequality.
“[Juneteenth] is all about freedom and doing what you want without chains,” said attendee Estelle Scott. “Whatever way you feel like to celebrate your freedom and the way you want to celebrate your joy.”
Scott was accompanied to the event by her friend, Megan Hill, who was celebrating Juneteenth for the first time. Hill said she learned about Juneteenth last year and was excited to attend the event with Scott, who has celebrated the holiday throughout her life.
Today’s celebration was also special because it marked the first time Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday. President Joe Biden signed legislation designating it as a federal holiday on Thursday, June 17.
“It’s almost a confirmation of what is needed,” said Ovita Thornton, Athens-Clarke County District 9 Commissioner and attendee. “I think this is going to open the door for a lot more dialogue to break down some of the mistrust and ill feelings. This is fantastic.”
While Athens and the state of Georgia both recognize Juneteenth, making it a federal holiday allows public schools to close and federal employees to take the day off. The move also enshrines Juneteenth among a collection of other holidays commemorating significant people and events, such as George Washington’s birthday, Memorial Day and Inauguration Day.
However, attendees noted that while making Juneteenth a federal holiday is a step in the right direction, it doesn’t erase the remaining work towards racial justice.
“It is nice and beautiful that now our country gets to celebrate [Juneteenth], but our country also has to learn what it really means,” Scott said. “I hope that history isn’t lost. A lot of times, Black history is not taught or told or you have a month to learn about the same three people, and I think this is something that’s very much in our culture and history that people need to know about.”
The celebration also recognized the work that remains by including booths geared towards addressing inequalities in health, housing and education. Adams said they included information from the Athens-Clarke County Library, health screenings from St. Mary’s Health Care System, COVID-19 vaccines from the Northeast Health District, voter registration from Economic Justice Coalition and housing assistance and information from Athens Land Trust.
“What I’m hoping is that people will leave here with a Juneteenth mentality,” Thornton said. “We should acknowledge where Black people are working at. We should acknowledge where white people are working at. We should acknowledge everybody’s value and what they bring to the table. I hope this is an educational event that will continue the whole 365 days a year.”