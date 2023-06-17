Activists, city leaders and community members gathered at City Hall Friday to raise the Juneteenth flag in honor of the holiday.
Juneteenth is celebrated each year on June 19 — the anniversary of Union forces declaring enslaved people free in Texas in 1865 — and honors the end of slavery. It was made a federal holiday in 2021, and has become a day to advocate for racial justice and celebrate Black culture.
District Five Commissioner Dexter Fisher opened the ceremony by reading a proclamation to honor the significance of Juneteenth as a local holiday and community celebration. The proclamation declares the Unified Government of Athens-Clarke County is committed to recognizing inequalities toward the Black and African American community and addressing them with authentic practices that build equity.
As members of the Athens community gathered around the City Hall’s flagpole, local leaders and advocates for racial justice reflected on Juneteenth’s importance.
Fred Smith, a local historian who studies Athens’ Black history, pointed out that enslaved people in Athens were actually freed on May 4, 1865, and how raising a flag to celebrate freedom parallels that moment.
“They raised the flag up the flagpole in celebration of freedom,” Smith said.
Broderick Flanigan, chair of the Economic Justice Coalition, emphasized the importance of continuing to advocate for and invest in Black communities.
“If we are not willing to invest in helping these communities build then people are going to continue to feel left out, disenfranchised, and not included,” Flanigan said.
Mokah-Jasmine Johnson, the founder of the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement, reflected on the organization’s role in Athens over the past seven years.
“It means a lot to be able to see the work that we've put in, to see it manifest in this type of way,” Johnson said, “to see our government trying to make a difference and trying to make sure that the things that we advocated for and the things they agreed to are implemented.”
Students from AADM’s Teen Social Justice Program were in attendance for the raising of the Juneteenth flag.
“Stepping into the future we're going to be more confident and we're going to be more prominent about what we want in life and the changes that need to be made for everybody to have their freedom,” Keionna Kelly, one of the students, said.